Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 45,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 146,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $481,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 253,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $464,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 126,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $414,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $34.82 on Monday, reaching $3,187.61. 146,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,359.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

