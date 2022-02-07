American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

NYSE:AEL opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.