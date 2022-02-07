AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE AME opened at $134.49 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

