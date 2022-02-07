Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.42 to $17.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $18.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

