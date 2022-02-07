Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,263. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.