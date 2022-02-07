Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $1,370,189 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The company had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.