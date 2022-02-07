Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025 over the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

