Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.68

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 20184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,808 shares of company stock worth $2,585,295. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

