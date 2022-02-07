Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASYS stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

