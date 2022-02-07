Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post sales of $55.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $203.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. Aemetis has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Aemetis by 818.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 357,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

