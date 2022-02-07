Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $597.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 41,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,779,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

