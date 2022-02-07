Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.42. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $30.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.05 to $49.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $609.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $621.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.25. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

