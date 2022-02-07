Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

XRAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 891,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

