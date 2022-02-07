Analysts Anticipate Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) to report $440,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $860,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690,000.00 to $1.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.37 million, with estimates ranging from $4.14 million to $12.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Local Bounti stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Shares of LOCL opened at $5.25 on Monday. Local Bounti has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
