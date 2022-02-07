Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post sales of $12.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $13.81 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.84 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

