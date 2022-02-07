Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

RPT remained flat at $$12.18 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,338. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 176.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 379,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

