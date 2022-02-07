Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $125.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NTB opened at $38.05 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

