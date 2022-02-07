Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $5.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $23.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $28.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.81. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,546. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $364.72 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

