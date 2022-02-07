Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post sales of $146.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $129.91 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $556.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $669.10 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

A number of research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 862,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $623.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

