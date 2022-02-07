Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $33,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

