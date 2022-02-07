Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $33,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
