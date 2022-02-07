Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 151,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,500. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.65. AAON has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

