Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $206.25 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.