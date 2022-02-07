Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the highest is $6.99. Biogen posted earnings per share of $5.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.72 to $23.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $31.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.83. 4,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,058. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.