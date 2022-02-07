Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the highest is $6.99. Biogen posted earnings per share of $5.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.72 to $23.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $31.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.83. 4,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,058. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

