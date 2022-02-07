Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Announce $4.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68. Celanese posted earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.18 to $16.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $17.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

NYSE:CE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.10. The company had a trading volume of 614,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,856. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $127.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

