Analysts Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
