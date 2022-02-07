Analysts Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVGO. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.14. 1,453,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

