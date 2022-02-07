Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $27.03. 89,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,096. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 40.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $115,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

