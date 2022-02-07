Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $134.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.70 million and the lowest is $129.87 million. FB Financial posted sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $564.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBK. Stephens lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.10. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.