Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.62 Million

Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $208.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $808.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.50 million to $810.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $888.54 million, with estimates ranging from $869.10 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,114 shares of company stock worth $1,777,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

