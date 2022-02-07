Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.66. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.14.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.