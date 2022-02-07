Analysts Expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to report ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 133.21.

RIVN traded down 2.51 on Monday, hitting 58.36. 14,778,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690,137. Rivian has a 12 month low of 50.00 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of 89.85.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Prysm Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $369,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $66,031,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,731,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

