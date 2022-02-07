Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $927.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

