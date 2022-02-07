Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post $768.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.80 million and the highest is $792.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Twilio stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

