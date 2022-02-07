Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qorvo, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qorvo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.