Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ATI stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter.
Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.