Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

