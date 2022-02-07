Analysts Offer Predictions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.28 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

GWW opened at $487.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.49. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $364.72 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.