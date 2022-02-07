Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Daimler Truck (DTRUY)

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS: DTRUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Daimler Truck is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Daimler Truck is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Daimler Truck is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Daimler Truck is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Daimler Truck is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Daimler Truck is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Daimler Truck is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DTRUY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,408. Daimler Truck Holding AG has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

