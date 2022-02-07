Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Scout24 (G24)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scout24 (ETR: G24) recently:

1/28/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($87.64) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/21/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €66.70 ($74.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/17/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($75.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/13/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/9/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR:G24 traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €52.60 ($59.10). 305,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04. Scout24 AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.70 ($56.97) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($82.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.66.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

