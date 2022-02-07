Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently:

1/24/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $300.00 to $306.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $306.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $271.00.

1/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $236.00 to $257.00.

1/20/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $261.00.

1/14/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $287.00.

1/4/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $257.00 to $278.00.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.74.

Get Union Pacific Co alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.