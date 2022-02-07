Analysts Set Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

ELF opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

