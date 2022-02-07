Analysts Set Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PENN. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $9,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

