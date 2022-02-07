Analysts Set Expectations for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SKX opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

