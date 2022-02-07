Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN):

2/7/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 525 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 450 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/24/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 500 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/21/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 500.40 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 492 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/6/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/13/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 445 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/13/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 480 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

