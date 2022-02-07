Analyzing Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -22.18% -29.19% -10.68% Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09%

75.3% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cloopen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elastic and Cloopen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 13.66 -$129.43 million ($1.80) -49.87 Cloopen Group $117.65 million 2.74 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.13

Cloopen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloopen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elastic and Cloopen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Elastic presently has a consensus price target of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Cloopen Group has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 969.31%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than Elastic.

Summary

Elastic beats Cloopen Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

