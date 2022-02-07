Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $10.85 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 8.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,698. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,172 shares of company stock valued at $49,336,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

