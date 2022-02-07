Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Trims Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up 13.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Bill.com worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Lenhard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.76, for a total transaction of $11,961,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,115 shares of company stock valued at $125,801,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $251.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.