ANON Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $174,062.90 and $22.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.