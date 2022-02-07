ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $67.11 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,233 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $67,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $152.03. 11,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

