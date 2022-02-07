ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $67.11 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,233 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $67,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Shares of COF traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

