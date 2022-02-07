ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,884 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $101,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,491,595,000 after acquiring an additional 246,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.04. 800,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The company has a market cap of $642.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

